A few examples of DOSBox-X's unique features are available in the DOSBox-X's Feature Highlights page. It is our hope to cover all features needed by DOS programs and games (and DOS-based Windows, etc), including, among many others, printing, networking, file/record-locking, clipboard, multimedia, 3dfx Voodoo & Glide, disk controller and IDE emulation, debugging features, etc, which are already supported; in some applications the software may also work in combination with 3rd-party solutions like Printfil or WinPrint on Windows host systems for even smoother experiences.

DOSBox-X maintains a Wiki system (see also guide page list) which explains how to set up DOSBox-X and configure different types of DOS software to run in DOSBox-X. Also, as DOSBox-X is an open-source project, we encourage you to contribute to DOSBox-X in order to make it work even better, such as suggesting or making enhancements, reporting or fixing bugs, language translations, and more. Please visit our project website on GitHub for further information. Feel free to leave comments or feedbacks as we would like to hear from you, and help is greatly appreciated since the main project developer only has limited time to work on DOSBox-X.